You can eat the largest chocolate soufflé in NYC at Max Brenner right now

Leave it up to the chocolate gurus at Max Brenner to create the largest chocolate soufflé in New York City.

Photograph: Courtesy of Max Brenner

The aptly named Giant Chocolate Soufflé weighs over two pounds and is now available at the Union Square destination as part of the special Valentine's Day menu.

The dessert is served with a jar of strawberries and whipped cream, plus milk chocolate choco pops, a side of hot chocolate ganache and a flask of strawberry sauce. The price tag? An equally large $38.

Also currently on offer is a red velvet soufflé ($15), made with milk chocolate and mascarpone cream and served with an iced milk shot, strawberries and vanilla ice cream; the Max French toast waffle ($16), infused with cookie butter and topped with fresh vanilla cream—also served with vanilla ice cream; and the chocolate tiramisu ($16), made with espresso-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cream, red berries and a layer of chocolate truffle.

The Valentine's Day menu also includes three "romantic" cocktails, each one costing $14. The Love Potion is made with strawberries, vanilla vodka, vanilla ice cream and creme de cacaco while the Kentucky Kiss, also boasting fresh strawberries, features bourbon whiskey, maple syrup, lemon juice and a splash of club soda. Patrons can also opt for the Lovers Pie, prepared with vodka, Grand Marnier, orange and lemon juices, strawberries, lemon lime soda and garnished with white chocolate caibos.

Whether coupled up or not, these treats all sounds remarkably delicious and they will only be available through February 14—so go grab one (or all?) as soon as possible.

As a reminder, a brand-new Max Brenner location just opened in Times Square as well—because we clearly need a chocolate-filled shop in every neighborhood. Fair warning, though: the midtown destination will not be carrying this supersized soufflé.