You can get a free coffee and pastry in Bryant Park this Friday

This Friday is National Coffee Day, a well-deserving celebration of the liquid that makes the world go round.

To honor the festivities, luxury French coffee brand L'OR is actually giving out free cups of their own java alongside custom pastries from local favorite Maman to folks walking by Bryant Park.

The process is simple: head to the midtown park this Friday between 8am and 5pm and claim your free coffee alongside a treat that will make your day that much more delicious.

Make sure to also take a peek at the giant golden coffee bean that L'OR will be installing on site. We're not exactly sure what the purpose of the structure will be, but it will certainly make for great Instagram fodder. Pose in front of it, perhaps?

We do suspect that, given the awesomeness of the giveaway and people's absolute obsession with all things coffee, there will be a long line across the park right in the morning. If you just don't have enough time to take advantage of the promotion, consider visiting one of the best coffee shops in NYC instead and make sure to say a little prayer when you take that glorious first sip of your latte—it's a day of celebration!