New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
To-go coffee cups
Photograph: Shutterstock

You can get a free coffee and pastry in Bryant Park this Friday

Head to the midtown park by 8am!

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

This Friday is National Coffee Day, a well-deserving celebration of the liquid that makes the world go round.

To honor the festivities, luxury French coffee brand L'OR is actually giving out free cups of their own java alongside custom pastries from local favorite Maman to folks walking by Bryant Park. 

The process is simple: head to the midtown park this Friday between 8am and 5pm and claim your free coffee alongside a treat that will make your day that much more delicious. 

Make sure to also take a peek at the giant golden coffee bean that L'OR will be installing on site. We're not exactly sure what the purpose of the structure will be, but it will certainly make for great Instagram fodder. Pose in front of it, perhaps?

We do suspect that, given the awesomeness of the giveaway and people's absolute obsession with all things coffee, there will be a long line across the park right in the morning. If you just don't have enough time to take advantage of the promotion, consider visiting one of the best coffee shops in NYC instead and make sure to say a little prayer when you take that glorious first sip of your latte—it's a day of celebration!

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.