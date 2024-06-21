A big birthday requires an even bigger cake, and Glenlivet is taking that idea very literally. The famed Scotch distiller is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year and to mark the momentous occasion, international food artist Laila Gohar has created a cake of epic proportions—200 inches to be exact.

On Tuesday, June 25 at 8pm, Glenlivet will host an open-to-the-public, 21-plus garden party at the Elizabeth Street Garden (21 Elizabeth Street) in Nolita, where it will unveil the behemoth, bicentennial baked good, which will reportedly be one of the biggest cakes served in NYC.

The larger-than-life dessert will stretch 16.6 feet in length—that’s more than two Shaquille O’Neals, folks—and feature 200 candles and enough sweet layers of soft sponge and fruity jam (made with The Glenlivet Fusion Cask, apricots and peaches) to feed hundreds of hungry New Yorkers. (For reference, per Guinness World Records, the longest cake in the world measured 17,388 feet in Kerala, India, which is, like, so many sheet pans.)

All of that sugar needs a little something to wash it down, and thankfully the booze brand will be pouring out complimentary cocktails made with Glenlivet’s iconic single-malt Scotch whisky, which will pair nicely with the cake thanks to its caramel-toffee sweetness and fruity notes. A live band will also be on hand providing party tunes and there will fittingly be a toast with The Glenlivet Fusion Cask to honor the distillery’s two centuries of work.

Curious revelers can simply drop by the Elizabeth Street Garden to get a gander at the giant cake on Tuesday evening or register here if they want a guaranteed spot at the whisky-fueled anniversary shindig. Cheers!