New York aerial view
Photograph: Shutterstock

You can get into New York’s national parks for free this weekend

Here is what you're going to do this Saturday.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
This Saturday is the 30th annual National Public Lands Day (NPLD), which means that entry fees will be waived at national parks and other federal public lands all around the country, making the weekend the very perfect time to experience all that our city and nature have to offer.

According to the National Park Service, there are a total of 24 national parks in the state of New York that host over 8 million visitors on an annual basis.

Although we've got a whole list of the best parks to enjoy all year round, we must call out to some that we think are really deserving of your attention given the celebratory aura that the day brings along with it.

There's the Statue of Liberty national monument (let's be honest: you might be a born-and-bread New Yorker, but how many times have you visited the site?), for example, which was a gift of friendship from the people of France and has now become an emblem of the city.

Other outstanding destinations you should consider visiting on Saturday include the Hamilton Grange National Memorial, the Gateway National Recreation Area, the Stonewall National Monument and the Governors Island National Monument.

In addition to stopping by historical sites, parks, forests and national monuments for free, consider attending one of the many gratis events that are being held in celebration of National Public Lands Day this weekend. You can look through them right here

