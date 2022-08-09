You can glamp for just $50 at the ritzy Collective Governors Island

You’ll need to be the first in line to book it.

Falling asleep by the light of the Statue of Liberty and waking up to the sight of the Manhattan skyline is a very special experience you can only have on Governors Island. And for the past four years, Collective Governors Island has been the place to exclusively offer this. Unfortunately, the nightly rate is out of reach for many New Yorkers (it starts at $289 per night), but for two nights this month, it’ll be just $50.

Booking.com is offering a $50, two-night glamping experience at Collective Governors Island (August 12-14) on a first-come, first-served basis, meaning you’ve got to sign up right at noon (ET) on August 10 to get it.

The stay includes a private terrace affixed to a luxe Smiley-embellished glamping tent, along with a restaurant, bar, shared lounge and garden on the property at Collective Retreats as well as a Smiley concierge that will arrange activities like in-tent massages, daily sunrise yoga, nightly smores on the lawn, chef’s tasting menus, and makers classes to learn either the art of bouquet making while sipping rosé or the nuances of mezcal while creating a hand-crafted copita, plus bikes for island exploration.

Photograph: courtesy of Booking.com

Photograph: courtesy of Booking.com

You can read all about the full Collective Governors Island experience here.

Booking.com is offering the stay to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the smiley face, so all your amenities will be covered in the bright yellow icon. Head over to the site to try and book your stay.

