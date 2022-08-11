You can stay in Sarah Jessica Parker’s Hamptons home for just $20

For one weekend only, a luxurious stay in the Hamptons is within reach for just $19.98.

How? Sarah Jessica Parker, our beloved Carrie Bradshaw, is opening her East Hampton home on Booking.com for the weekend of August 26.

RECOMMENDED: You can glamp for just $50 at the ritzy Collective Governors Island

SJP’s beachy home, which is in the East Hampton Town hamlet Amagansett, will be bookable for a two-night stay from Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, for just $19.98—the year the star debuted as Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City.

Those lucky enough to secure the stay will enjoy her 1940s three-bedroom beach cottage with a brick fireplace, a closet full of SJP-designed footwear, a home bar stocked with Thomas Ashbourne, as well as access to the beach and an expansive deck surrounded by lush greenery.

Photograph: courtesy of Booking.com

Photograph: courtesy of Booking.com

Photograph: courtesy of Booking.com

Photograph: courtesy of Booking.com

Photograph: courtesy of Booking.com

“When we designed the space, our goal was to create a perfect getaway for family and friends that was comfortable, private, and that accentuated the property’s close proximity to the beach,” SJP said in a statement. “We wanted the property to truly feel like a home, so we furnished it with vintage pieces we had collected over the years and made the backyard a versatile place where we could enjoy summer sunsets, barbecues and fun gatherings. It was designed with love, relaxation and happy times in mind. We’re excited to welcome our Booking.com guests and give them the true Hamptons experience at our beloved hideaway.”

Guests will also get to wine and dine like her at local hotspots like Nick & Toni’s and Lobster Roll aka Lunch and bop around the Hamptons, checking out both old and new things to do on the South Fork.

You can grab the stay at Booking.com on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at noon EST but you’ll have to be first in line because it’s available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bookmark this link so you can grab this gorgeous stay!