You can now dine in a private yurt atop The McKittrick Hotel

This winter, you'll be able to cozy up next to a fire and get the experience of escaping to the woods right on top of The McKittrick Hotel.

The Hideout at Gallow Green is McKittrick's redesigned winter rooftop by designer Jessie Flynn, who has transformed the rooftop bar and restaurant into a quasi-forest with natural wood and pine elements as well as tartan blankets and plush sheepskin accents to keep you warm.

There are also private yurts that can be reserved for up to six guests!

Photograph: Conor Harrigan for The McKittrick Hotel

The Hideout wouldn't be complete without an accompanying menu from the hotel’s Executive Chef, Pascal Le Seac’h.

During your visit to The Hideout, you can sip on piping hot french onion soup or vegan winter stew, enjoy hearty steak au poivre, or the signature McKittrick Burger made with DeBragga steak, homemade pickles, bacon marmalade, and fries. There's also classic pub fare like Scotch eggs, duck shepherd’s pie, and fish & chips—all inspired by the limited engagement of The Woman in Black playing downstairs.

If you want to share, order the oysters, lightly fried calamari or shaved Brussels sprouts. Pizzas are also available on Friday and Saturday nights. Stick around for dessert because you can choose from a rich chocolate mousse or an irresistible sticky toffee pudding.

Gallow Green's drink game has been updated too—hot drinks and handcrafted cocktails include the Bruja Quemada (hot chocolate spiked with rum and coffee liqueur), the house signature Sleep No More (pea flower-infused vodka, elderflower, citrus, and rosé cider) and you can order wine by the glass or bottle, local beer, and seasonal ciders.

On Valentine's Day, a special prix fixe menu with bubbly will be offered. Visit mckittrickhotel.com/gallow-green for menus, reservations, or to plan a private gathering. Plus, you can book tickets to Sleep No More, which is returning starting on Valentine's Day!

Photograph: Noah Fecks for The Hideout McKittrick Hotel