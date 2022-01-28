This Nolita bar just transformed into a cozy winter wonderland

Loreley Beer Garden on the Lower East Side clearly knows how to do winter right. Back in November, the destination debuted a slew of festive cocktails that captured the holidays in a cup and, now through March 6, a Snowy Winter Wonderland popup has taken over two heated outdoor areas—a street-side section in the front and a warm garden in the back. (Supposedly, it's one of the largest of its kind in the city!)

Photograph: Courtesy of Loreley

Patrons will get to order hot toddies, winter sangrias, a Sow White Patron coconut margarita and James Irish coffees in a space decorated for the season—think: white florals and snowy branches all over. And, given that the destination is modeled after the brauhauses (that would be brewhouses in German) that call Cologne, Germany, home, make sure to complement all that drinking with some giant pretzels, schnitzels, cheese dips, grilled sausage platters and a cheesy spaetzles with bacon, among other menu staples.

Daily happy hour specials are also worth noting, including deals on giant one-liter steins of beer.

Photograph: Courtesy of Loreley

Speaking of winter wonderlands: If immersive experiences are more your thing, consider visiting "Ice Castles at Lake George," a new attraction that just opened upstage where guests get to explore castles, slides and tunnels made entirely of ice or, perhaps, opt for a trip to Governors Island, where a new giant winter village just opened for the very first time. Expect a 5,000-square-foot rink, warm drinks, fire pits, sled rentals, cornhole, a giant Jenga and a dazzling display of holiday lights to keep you pretty occupied.

Who says winter's the worst season in New York?