Don Angie
Photograph: Courtesy American Express and ResyThe Outdoor Village at Don Angie

You can now dine in cozy “outdoor villages” at over 30 of NYC’s best restaurants

The unique Outdoor Villages have been constructed in partnership with AmEx and Resy.

Will Gleason
As the weather warms up and our many winter snow storms fade into the past (we hope), you’re probably looking to plan a lot more nights of outdoor dining in your future. If so, there are a slew of new options that you’ll definitely want to check out.

A new outdoor dining program called The Outdoor Villages is bringing cool and innovative outdoor dining set-ups to over 30 amazing NYC restaurants. Here’s one example that was just installed at Nom Wah Tea Parlor yesterday:

The full list of restaurants where you can find the outdoor villages can be found below (including Balthazar which we covered earlier this week.) The program is meant to give AmEx and Resy users access to reserving spots at in-demand spots around town while also giving some local restaurants a little extra help to make it to the end of the winter.

You can find out more information about making reservations at the outdoor spots featured in the program on Resy’s site. If you have a Platinum card from American Express you’ll also get exclusive primetime table access!

Here’s the full list of participating restaurants: 

The Outdoor Villages, Presented by American Express and Resy, Restaurant Lineup:

  •       Adda
  •       Altro Paradiso
  •       Anton’s
  •       ATLA
  •       Atoboy
  •       Balthazar (reservations going live later in March)
  •       Charlie Bird
  •       Cote*
  •       Da Toscano
  •       Dante
  •       Diner
  •       Don Angie
  •       The Dutch*
  •       Franks Wine Bar
  •       Jing Fong*
  •       JoJo
  •       King
  •       Llama Inn
  •       Loring Place
  •       Lure Fishbar*
  •       Nom Wah Tea Parlor
  •       Olmsted
  •       Porchlight (reservations going live later in March)
  •       Raoul’s (reservations going live later in March)
  •       Red Hook Tavern
  •       Shuka
  •       The Smile
  •       Sona (reservations going live later in March)
  •       Sylvia’s (reservations going live later in March)
  •       Via Carota
  •       Vinateria

* Star indicates not all of the restaurant's reservations are available via Resy

