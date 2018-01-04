You can now drink in a bubble on one of the tallest rooftop bars in NYC

Psh, snow and below-zero temperatures won’t keep New Yorkers from their rooftop drinking.

On January 3, the bubbles on the highest rooftop bar in Times Square opened for the (cold) season. Found at Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square, the two heated bubbles rise up 54 floors and overlook the Chrysler Building, Times Square and even has a view of One World Trade Center in the distance. (You can also see them through the bubbles, if it’s too cold to stand outside for longer than five seconds.)

The cozy drinking spot has new red leather furniture and couches to snuggle up on while you order snacks. The bar’s menu, which can be ordered directly to the bubble, includes apps like candied bacon–wrapped pretzels, roasted butternut squash and pear crostini, and three different varieties of sliders (porchetta, meatball, crab cake).

The drink menu has everything from bubbles in the bubbles to contrasting tropical drinks like the Island Brew, made with aged rum, coconut water and cold brew coffee.

Reservations aren’t required if you want to pop by for a ’gram, but are recommended for longer visits or reserving the bubbles for special events. The bubbles typically stay open through spring.

Photographs: Rebecca Fontana

