Soon you can drink in a bubble on the highest rooftop bar in Times Square

Temperatures are beginning to drop, but rooftop drinking isn’t stopping. The outdoor bubbles on the highest rooftop bar in Times Square are coming back very soon, and we can now exclusively reveal the opening date: Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square will officially open for the season on January 3.

The two heated bubbles overlook the Chrysler Building and Times Square, which is much more enjoyable from above, we promise. A new holiday menu will include winter cocktails and new food items, which you can order directly to your bubble. A reservation isn’t required to visit the cozy drinking spot, and it typically stays open through spring.

If you need something wintery to do right this very second, the Rink at Rockefeller Center is already open, and the Bryant Park Winter Village opens next week. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas (in October).

Photograph: Courtesy Bar 54

Enjoy drinks with a stunning view in this heated rooftop bubble. @hyattcentrictsq @brendan_f_casey @rebeccaefontana A post shared by Time Out New York (@timeoutnewyork) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:09pm PST

