Soon you can drink in a bubble on the highest rooftop bar in Times Square

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Wednesday October 18 2017, 1:06pm

Photograph: Courtesy Bar 54

Temperatures are beginning to drop, but rooftop drinking isn’t stopping. The outdoor bubbles on the highest rooftop bar in Times Square are coming back very soon, and we can now exclusively reveal the opening date: Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square will officially open for the season on January 3.

The two heated bubbles overlook the Chrysler Building and Times Square, which is much more enjoyable from above, we promise. A new holiday menu will include winter cocktails and new food items, which you can order directly to your bubble. A reservation isn’t required to visit the cozy drinking spot, and it typically stays open through spring.

If you need something wintery to do right this very second, the Rink at Rockefeller Center is already open, and the Bryant Park Winter Village opens next week. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas (in October).

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 482 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Digital Content Director at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

