You can now get free facials at JFK airport

Leave it up to the French to open an awesome spa-like destination inside a New York airport.

Photograph: Courtesy of Air France

Welcoming La Première business and Flying Blue Elite Plus customers daily from 2 to 10pm, Air France just inaugurated a partnership with French beauty and skincare line Clarins inside the John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport lounge.

Expect two cozy private beauty booths inside the space, where folks can choose from a selection of three complimentary face treatments provided by Clarins professionals, each one lasting 20 minutes.

“Jet lag relief,” “detox time” and “eye-must” can be enjoyed by anyone and are “designed to relieve tension and promote relaxation,” according to an official press release. That’s exactly what you want before boarding a flight, after all.

La Première customers can book their appointments in advance by calling their dedicated phone line. Alternatively, guests may make a reservation at the Clarins reception area in the Air France lounge.

While inside the lounge, which was beautifully redesigned in 2018, visitors will also get to use shower cubicles and grab some food on the mezzanine level, where they'll find a catering area inspired by Parisian brasseries. A facial followed by delectable French fare? Sign us up.

We can't believe we're saying this, but it appears that one of the best spas in NYC could actually be inside our very own airport.