Timeout

Curling at TWA Hotel
Photograph: Miguel A. Lara, courtesy of TWA Hotel

You can now go curling at JFK Airport’s swanky TWA Hotel

It’s free to play at the gorgeous ’60s hotel.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Winter’s “it” sport, curling, is having a moment in Queens at JFK Airport’s TWA Hotel.

With every season change, the time capsule hotel changes its outdoor offerings. Its tarmac, the one with the 1958 Lockheed Constellation “Connie” airplane cocktail lounge, has been an ice rink, a roller rink, a camp-themed destination and more. Now, it is a curling rink.

If you’re not familiar with the sport, it’s simple: Curling is much like bowling and shuffleboard. You take turns sliding stones (at TWA Hotel it’s gray rocks with red and blue handles) across the rink toward a target.

The sport, originally from Scotland, is apparently played by 1.5 million people around the world. We’ve recently seen it get more popular … even Bryant Park has its own curling court

TWA Hotel curling rink
Photograph: Miguel A. Lara, courtesy of TWA Hotel
TWA Hotel curling rink
Photograph: Miguel A. Lara, courtesy of TWA Hotel

To play your own game, it’s free and is first come, first served (you can’t reserve a spot, unless it’s for a big group or event—email events@twahotel.com or call 213-790-3730). Just show up and plan your day around it. There’s plenty to do at TWA Hotel, from drinking in its swanky 1960s-themed bars, including the Connie, to checking out its cool recreated mid-century living room, its awesome outdoor hot tub and the Runway Chalet. Make a weekend of it and stay at the hotel!

The rink is open Saturdays and Sundays, from 2 to 5pm. It’ll be closed for the holidays from Saturday, December 24, to Sunday, December 25, and Saturday, December 31, to Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Let the games begin!

