You can now hang in igloos and go ice-less curling in Bryant Park

The Winter Village is back—and better than ever.

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, open now through March 6, is poised to once again be one of the most exciting attractions this season.

Photograph: John Herr for Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

In fact, in addition to the over 170 holiday shops, kiosks and eateries that make up the destination, the village will play host to two exciting activities for New Yorkers to revel in.

First up: a series of cozy igloos that are heated and overlook the park's iconic skating rink. Inside the clear and intimate structures, each one decorated with holiday cheer in mind, patrons can order delicious food and drinks to enjoy among friends or family (each igloo can accommodate up to eight guests).

Menu standouts include carafes of hot chocolate or salted caramel hot apple cider, mulled wine and buckets of beer, French fries with a variety of delicious dipping sauces, chicken fingers, hot dogs, Bavarian pretzels and even charcuterie and artisanal cheese plates.

If it's something a bit more active that you're looking to do, consider visiting the on-site Curling Café, which will offer the first-ever iceless curling experience. Expect dedicated curling lanes where two teams of up to four people each can play some "street" (also known as iceless) curling for an hour-and-a-half. According to an official press release, the lanes are accompanied by "a private, heated dome where teams can warm up and share seasonal drinks and bites between games."

Both experiences require reservations ahead of time, which you can make right here.

In terms of safety and COVID-19 related guidelines, you can expect all the igloos and all of the equipment to be sanitized by the park's team between each reservation slot.

We must say that it feels like winter is finally here and, surprisingly, we're not sad about it.