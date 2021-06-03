You can now go kayaking for free at Brooklyn Bridge Park

The city's coming back in all of its glory, as new exciting things to do are popping up across all boroughs each day. Today's announcement: free kayaking sessions at the Brooklyn Bridge Park Boathouse. Now through the end of August, folks can grab a kayak on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and a take a spin on the water from Pier 2.

Given COVID-19-adjacent restrictions, you'll have to register for a session in advance. You can do that right here.

Additional information to keep in mind: novices and experts alike are welcome on the water and will all be looked after by safety boaters wearing red vests. The on-site staff also suggests you wear water-friendly attire as you are most definitely going to get a bit wet. You're going to have to keep a face covering on at all times, use the hand sanitizers available throughout the area and abide by the 20-minute session limit (it's going to get crowded, after all!).

Kids are more than welcome to join in on the fun, as long as they do so during reserved family time slots on Sundays.

Everyone else can paddle around the East River during the following times:

- Wednesdays and Thursdays: 5-7pm

- Saturdays: 10am-3pm

Kayaking days aren't the only fun activity to partake in this summer. Just yesterday, Bryant Park announced that their infamous, massive yoga classes on the lawn are resuming, for example. Broadway is also gearing up for its return, with the first show since the pandemic—Pass Over—set to go into previews on August 4. Possibly most exciting of all: the Macy's July 4th fireworks that we all love so much and signal the kickoff to summer are likely going to look "pretty normal" this year, as is Nathan's Famous hot dog-eating contest. Woohoo!