New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Vinyl collection at Brooklyn Public Library
Photograph: Gregg Richards

You can now listen to and browse from 400 vinyl records at the library

The Vinyl Lending Library at Brooklyn Public Library opens Tuesday.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Any vinyl record collector in NYC knows stashing your hoard is a challenge. Our small apartments aren’t fit for collecting hundreds of 12-by-12–inch squares, but tiny spaces be damned, we cram our beloved records into the smallest spaces.

Well, Brooklyn vinyl lovers are in luck because the Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library has just opened a Vinyl Lending Library to its cardholders, giving them access to 400 albums spanning genres (hip-hop, pop, classical, country, show tunes and more) that they can listen to on-site as well as borrow for up to three weeks. You just need your library card. Listening stations can be found on the first floor.

This will definitely save some space!

RECOMMENDED: The best record stores in NYC

Vinyl collection at Brooklyn Public Library
Photograph: Gregg Richards

To celebrate the opening of its collection to the public, the library is putting on performances from Daisy the Great (Kelley Nicole Dugan and Mina Walker), a Brooklyn-based indie-pop duo, and DJ AG on Tuesday at 11am.

BPL will also host “August Lunch Beats” in the lobby of Central Lobby where staff will spin records during the noon hour on August 11, 18, and 25. DJ Face Control will spin at 7pm on August 30.

In even bigger news, this fall, BPL will also offer programs on DJing, audio production, sampling, and music coding for those interested in honing their musical skills.

If you didn’t know, BPL already allows cardholders to borrow musical instruments and over 17,000 pieces of sheet music and reserve a recording studio at Central Library (there’s a lot you can borrow for free). Furthermore, it brings musical performances including its Classical Interludes series, partnerships and performances with the Met Opera and Young Composers Festival and dance parties on the Central Library plaza.

It’s clear, music buffs are just as catered to at the Brooklyn Public Library—it’s not just for bookworms!

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.