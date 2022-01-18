Five things you didn’t know you could get for free at the library

NYC's libraries are a treasure trove of free resources from books to digital files and photos, but there's much more you can actually get for free from the New York, Queens and Brooklyn Public Libraries.

Sure, you can download some 30,000 books from the NYPL, rent movies on DVD, and check out their respective free exhibits like the Lenapehoking at Brooklyn Public Library and the Polonsky Exhibition of The New York Public Library's Treasures, but you can also access lesser-known benefits and perks. Below, we've rounded up five things you didn’t know you could get for free at NYC's libraries:

1. Access to museums

With your library card, you can reserve a Culture Pass and get free admission to some major art museums, historical societies, public gardens and more including the American Museum of Natural History, Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, The Jewish Museum, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Morgan Library & Museum, the Museum of the City of New York, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, the Brooklyn Museum, Wave Hill and the New York Botanical Garden. Information on the exact institutions and how to use the pass is here.

2. Instruments

You can actually rent musical instruments from the library! Brooklyn Public Library cardholders who want to learn to play the guitar or need a piano for their next composition can borrow them from the library for one month. Thanks to a partnership with the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music, you can rent out percussion instruments, including steel drums, string instruments, such as a banjo, a guitar, a ukulele, and violin, and electric string instruments, from an electric guitar and bass guitar with an amplifier to an electronic keyboard. You can reserve yours here. Even cooler, you can rent out time in the library's amateur recording studio located in the Info Commons if you're working on a project.

3. Seeds

The library is not just about nurturing minds but also plants! The Seed Library at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library offers free non-GMO, heirloom, and/or organic seeds for patrons to grow vegetables, flowers, or herbs including lemon balm, basil, thyme, marigolds, zinnias, and peppers and more. Those with an NYPL card can get up to three seed packets during one visit and will also get instructions on how to grow the seeds. (Books on related topics can also be found in Room 67 and are available to borrow.)

4. Language lessons

Taking language classes can cost you, but the libraries offer language classes for free with their cards. Through Mango Languages (via each of the libraries), you have an interactive database that provides step-by-step lesson plans for 71 different languages—Arabic, Cantonese, Mandarin, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, and Vietnamese as well as 17 English courses for speakers new to English. There is also a mobile app you can use to learn on the go and also feature films that complement select courses.

5. A tablet or high-speed internet

Everyone knows you can use the computers and Wi-Fi at the city's libraries, but you can also borrow tablets and hotspots for free for your personal use. The Brooklyn and New York Public Libraries aren't doing this right now because of COVID-19, but it looks like the Queens Public Library has resumed their tablet and hotspot borrowing program. There are, of course, some caveats—these free resources are meant for those without internet at home so you'll have to be ready to provide some information. QPL also lends out Samsung tablets for one month at a time.