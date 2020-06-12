You can now rent out one of NYC's best diners for charity

Last year, we reported that New York was experiencing a diner Renaissance. More and more restaurants opening up across the city seemed to be focusing their concepts around comfort and nostalgia, some, even bringing back the 24-hour restaurant. When it came to Golden Diner, specifically, we were smitten. In our review of the restaurant earlier this year, we wrote: "While the new Two Bridges restaurant is decked out in the leather-covered swivel stools, doily-like curtains and stained-glass lamps of yesteryear, the menu offers all-day eggs, pancakes and other nostalgic classics that are updated with global accents, alongside more plant-based options than is typical of these retrofitted spots."

While New York City has still not fully reopened to allow for dine-in service, we imagine that when it does, the trauma of these past couple months, and, particularly, these past couple weeks, will have many seeking out unfussy, comfort-centric menus more than ever before.

But for those of you who dream of getting the friend group back together over pancakes to download each other on everything that’s been happening, you might want a little privacy.

Chef-owner, Sam Yoo announced today that Golden Diner will be auctioning off a private party to be held at the restaurant (in 2021) to support community-centric organizations. “Party with a Purpose,” gives a chance to host your own gathering with “additional food, beverages and merriment generously provided by our friends at Superiority Burger and Leisir Wine,” the Instagram post says. All proceeds will go to Brooklyn Rescue Mission, Black Voters Matter and The Brotherhood/Sister Sol. And the team will even create a custom menu for a party of up to 30 people.

The auction will open for bidding on June 14th and ends June 19th. More information, here.

