You can now reserve campsites in New York for all of 2021

New Yorkers feeling cooped up in their apartments are likely looking for some more outdoor time. But right now, going to a city park can be pretty stressful while trying to maintain proper social distancing.

But if you have the travel bug and want to start planning an adventure, you can now reserve New York State camping sites to visit in 2021. According to Only in Your State, "Before the COVID-19 pandemic, here in New York State, camping reservations could only be made within a one-day to nine-month window prior to the date you were looking to book your campsite." But now, those of you who find solace in thinking ahead can get a date on the books for far off in the future. Looking for inspiration on the best spot to book? We have a guide to the best camping destinations near New York City.

Currently, all camping reservations are cancelled until May 31st. New Yorkers and out-of-state visitors that had their camping reservations cancelled due to the current situation to reschedule them for next year, with fees waived until June 11th, provided they book online.

Otherwise, if you didn't already have a reservation, now's your chance to make one. Here's how to make your reservation.

