You can now ride bumper cars on the tarmac at JFK Airport

The TWA Hotel at JFK Airport continues to bring nostalgia to NYC.

On Thursday, the hotel announced that it now has bumper cars on its tarmac, right next to its 1958 Lockheed Constellation “Connie” airplane, which is coincidentally also a really cool bar and lounge.

RECOMMENDED: Two of NYC’s airports are among the worst in the world for canceled flights

Each weekend through November, visitors to TWA Hotel can hop in bumper cars with names like “Hammer Time,” “The Bumpty Dance,” “Nervous Wrecker” and “One Hit Wonder,” and race around a track.

They’ll be available to ride on Fridays from 4 to 8pm and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8pm, weather permitting. Sessions are $20 per adult and $16 per child under age 12. You can only purchase a ticket via credit card and slots are first come, first served.

TWA Hotel also has roller skating on the same tarmac if you want to make a day of it. Every year, the hotel seems to offer more and more fun activities, which makes it less of a stop-over and more of a destination. Its rooftop infinity pool has an observation deck with runway views and its super cool lounge makes you feel like a main character in Mad Men. Off in its wings, its immersive museum exhibits on TWA, the Jet Age and the midcentury modern design movement are fun to play in, as is its Twister Room, where you can play a wall-to-wall version of the 1960s game.

And now you can take your anger out with a session of bumper cars after a long flight!