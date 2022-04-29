You can now stay at a Star Wars campsite just two hours from NYC

The R2 at Tentrr Catskill Retreat is set upon a massive platform that looks like R2D2.

Star Wars fans don't have to travel to a galaxy far, far away for an out-of-this-world experience, they just need to head two hours north of NYC to enjoy a Star Wars-themed campsite in the Catskills.

The "R2" at the Tentrr Catskill Retreat in Bethel, NY is a group campsite perfect for scouting trips, family reunions, college friend meetups or outdoor club excursions, according to Tentrr, a booking site that connects people to campsites.

At R2, up to 16 guests will have access to the giant campsite platform that resembles R2D2—Luke Skywalker's sassy droid—or one that has been created to look like the Millennium Falcon with two Safari tents that include two queen-sized memory foam beds each that fit up to four people. There are also two pop-up tents for additional campers (up to 4 campers per pop-up tent), two picnic tables, Coleman showers, fire pits and Adirondack chairs to soak up the lake view. Its two latrines have also been Star Wars-themed with their own punny signage—"storm pooper" and "Use the force."

Photograph: courtesy of Tentrr

Photograph: courtesy of Tentrr

Photograph: courtesy of Tentrr

Campers can relax in their forest nook and take a canoe on Bishop Pond, a private pond where they can fish. Nearby is the historic site of the Woodstock Festival and The Bethel Woods Museum and Center for Performing Arts (just 1.5 miles from the campground) as well as access to tons of activities in the Catskills, such as the Buck Brook Alpaca Farm, Hemlock Spa at Kenoza Hall and ample hiking opportunities.

To stay at R2, it's $349 per night for up to 12 campers or $15/pp over twelve up to a max of 16 campers.

You can book your stay here and check out other themed stays at Tentrr.com.