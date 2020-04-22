You can now take a virtual tour of the New York Botanical Garden's gorgeous tulip garden

The New York Botanical Garden remains temporarily closed, but springtime weather is bringing vivid blooms to the grounds!

With essential staff still on-site at the beloved Bronx-based garden, caring for their collection of florals, they took to capturing the blooms unfolding so New Yorkers won't miss a beat.

"The vivid colors of our many varieties of tulip are creating a confetti of petals in yellow, red, pink, and more for the essential staff caring for our collections. End your day with a calming walk among the tulips at NYBG," they wrote on their website.

You don't need to wait to leave your apartment to relish the spring and see thousands of tulips in a bright field. You can also check out other florals in the Botanical Garden's spring landscape like the rhododendrons, daffodils, magnolias over their 250 acres. They're also offering a sweet virtual tour of Jeff Leatham's Kaleidoscope Orchid Show, which exhibits thousands of species of beautiful orchids.