The Metropolitan Museum of Art is offering a free online drawing class you can take from home

It looks like New Yorkers will be on pause for at least another month, which means one more month of finding diversions to stay sane while sheltering in place. If you've already exhausted Netflix's entire library of content, here's a more hands-on type of activity to try.

The internet offers a vast playground of cool art to digitally experience. There are, for example, virtual tours of museums that you can take as well as online art history lectures you can attend. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, in particular, has a rich trove of web-only features to check out, and that includes an online drawing class recently launched in honor of The Met's 150th anniversary in April.

A virtual extension of The Met's Drop-In Drawing program, the session includes a step-by-step instructional video that guides you through the finer points of rendering an image of The Met's facade using perspective. You'll learn all about horizon lines, vanishing points and pencil techniques that will enable you to capture New York's greatest museum in all of its Beaux-Arts splendor. Best of all? It's free.

So grab some pencil and paper and whatever you can find to use as a straight edge (the video suggests a flattened noodle box if you don't have a ruler) and follow along below.