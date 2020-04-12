Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right The Metropolitan Opera is streaming more free performances every night this week
The Metropolitan Opera is streaming more free performances every night this week

By Adam Feldman Posted: Sunday April 12 2020, 3:42pm

Renée Fleming in Rusalka at the Metropolitan Opera
Photograph: Courtesy Ken Howard Renée Fleming in Rusalka at the Metropolitan Opera

Although the Metropolitan Opera has canceled the rest of its 2019-2020 season, the great world opera house is offering a fifth slate of its its very popular Live in HD series of free streamed performances every night this week.

The lineup for April 13 through April 19 includes classics by Puccini, Rossini, Dvořák, Mussorgsky, Cilea and Richard Strauss. The streams go live each night on the Met's website at 7:30pm (Eastern Daylight Time); you can watch them through the Met Opera on Demand app on multiple devices. Each production remains up for 23 hours until 6:30pm the following day. The full schedule is below. 

The revered American soprano Renée Fleming stars in two of this week's operas, Rusalka and Der Rosenkavalier; two others, Madama Butterfly and La Rondine, are by Giacomo Puccini. (The late Anthony Minghella’s gorgeous 2006 staging of Butterfly was selected by popular demand as the series's first Viewers' Choice.) To decide which operas might be right for you, consult the Met's handy thumbnail guide to this week's offerings. For deeper insight into the works, peruse the Met's full page of articles and podcasts.

“We’d like to provide some grand opera solace to opera lovers in these extraordinarily difficult times,” said the Met's general manager, Peter Gelb.

This week's Metropolitan Opera Live in HD schedule:

Monday, April 13: Dvořák’s Rusalka
Starring Renée Fleming and Piotr Beczała

Tuesday, April 14: Mussorgsky’s Boris Godunov
Starring René Pape

Wednesday, April 15: Puccini’s La Rondine
Starring Angela Gheorghiu and Roberto Alagna

Thursday, April 16: Rossini’s Le Comte Ory
Conducted by Maurizio Benini, starring Diana Damrau, Joyce DiDonato and Juan Diego Flórez

Friday, April 17: Puccini's Madama Butterfly
Starring Patricia Racette, Marcello Giordani and Dwayne Croft

Saturday, April 18: Cilea’s Adriana Lecouvreur
Starring Anna Netrebko, Anita Rachvelishvili, Piotr Beczała and Ambrogio Maestri

Sunday, April 19: Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier
Starring Renée Fleming, Elīna Garanča, Erin Morley and Günther Groissböck

Der Rosenkavalier // Photograph: Courtesy Ken Howard

