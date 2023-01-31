New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
John F. Kennedy Airport
Photograph: Shutterstock

You can now travel from Manhattan to JFK airport for a mere $13

All thanks to the new Grand Central Madison station.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

The much-anticipated opening of Grand Central Madison station has brought along with it a slew of transportation updates, including a new service that will allow New Yorkers to commute to John F. Kennedy Airport on the cheap. Specifically, for a mere $13, travelers will now be able to take a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train from the new East side hub to the JFK AirTrain in Jamaica and then easily get to the airport from there.  

Before now, people on the east side of town had to find a way to get to Penn Station, which is all the way on the west side, then take the train to Jamaica and finally head to the airport. Although the trains from Penn Station will still be running, the new service will cut one leg of the trip.

RECOMMENDED: The new LIRR stop at Grand Central Madison is officially open

Price-wise, you’re looking to save a pretty hefty amount of cash as well. An off-peak train ticket from Grand Central Madison to Jamaica costs $5 (the peak option is $10.75) and the AirTrain to the airport runs $8 ($9 if you don’t have your MetroCard on you). For comparison: an Uber, yellow cab or Lyft from anywhere in Manhattan to JFK costs between $50 and $70, plus tip. Traveling to Penn Station from the East side with luggage would probably run you about $20 (less if you’re taking public transportation), in addition to the cost of the LIRR ride and the AirTrain. If departing directly from Grand Central Madison, you’ll automatically eliminate a portion of your spending. 

The trains from Grand Central Madison to Jamaica will initially run from 6:15am to 8pm on weekdays and from 7am to 11pm on weekends, every 30 minutes or so. Full service is expected to kick off within three weeks. When it begins, trains will run from 6:15am to 8pm on weekdays, and from 7am to 11pm on weekends, every 30 minutes in both directions during weekday midday periods and weekends, and once per hour during peak periods.

Getting out of town has suddenly become easier—and cheaper.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!