The Worst Cafe in the World
Photograph: Courtesy of The Worst Cafe in the World

You can order specific scenes from a menu at this new Off Broadway show

Think of 'The Worst Cafe in the World' as a choose-your-own-adventure play.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
While there are a ton of Broadway shows to choose from this season, going off the beaten path is sometimes well worth it.

The Worst Cafe in the World, a new, creatively interactive Off Broadway production, is one such show. The show actually gives audience members a menu of theatrical moments to choose from, and based on their selections, the cast will piece together the show. Menu items include an inspiring monologue, an improvisation calling for audience involvement and a digital experience focusing on the power of technology. 

According to a press release, ticket holders should also expect different nightly specials to define their experience: think pop-up guests, delectable food and more. Even better, every guest will receive a complimentary beverage and snack upon entry—treats that sound even more exciting given that tickets only cost $25.

The Worst Cafe in the World
Photograph: Courtesy of The Worst Cafe in the World
The Worst Cafe in the World
Photograph: Peter Nash

The unique show will make its North American premiere at Ryan’s Daughter at 350 East 85th Street by First Avenue on the Upper East Side on April 17 as part of Origin Theatre Company’s 1st Irish Festival

Performances will be held through April 21 from Wednesday to Friday at 6:30pm, and at 2pm on Sunday.

The show sounds a bit like a choose-your-own-patch adventure, a form that remains relatively unexplored even when it comes to Broadway's crowded April schedule. For what it’s worth, the production feels very much New York, although it premiered in Belfast and will move to Philadelphia after its run here.

We're using all these words to tell you that we're enthralled by the proposition of The Worst Cafe in the World and suggest you consider venturing out to the Off Broadway creation when it comes to town next month. There’s just something about theater in New York, right?

