You can officially own a piece of TV history, for a cool $579,000: the Newark property that served as the home of The Sopranos character Corrado John Soprano Jr., better known as Uncle Junior (Dominic Chianese), has hit the market. Though the show sets the abode in the New Jersey township of Belleville, the real-life house is actually located at 380 Highland Avenue in the Forest Hill neighborhood of downtown Newark.

For six seasons of the critically acclaimed HBO drama, the cinematic Colonial—which boasts four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a bright-blue kitchen and a two-car garage stretched over its nearly 4,800 square feet, per the listing from Christie’s International Real Estate Group—belonged to Uncle Junior, the fictional mobster who headed the DiMeo crime family, that is until illness and house arrest led to nephew Tony Soprano (the late, great James Gandolfini) taking over the business.

“Located in the prestigious Forest Hill section of Newark, NJ, this center-hall colonial masterpiece is brimming with character and endless possibilities. As featured on the hit HBO show, The Sopranos, this home is nestled on a charming corner lot in the historical Forest Hill area and includes a 2-car driveway and 2-car garage,” reads the home’s listing. “This property is a rare opportunity to own a slice of Newark history and make it your own. Don't miss out on this unique home that combines historical charm with modern conveniences.”

The Sopranos fans have seen the home in numerous scenes throughout the drama series, notably in the season six premiere, "Members Only," when Tony is tasked with digging up Junior's yard for $40,000 that his uncle buried in the dirt after a burglary.

If you haven't rewatched The Sopranos in a while, here are some photos of Junior's old house below to jog your memory:

Photograph: courtesy of Christie’s International Real Estate Group | The property that served as Uncle Junior’s house on The Sopranos