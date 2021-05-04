You can rent out this entire bar on the LES for $60

As we reported on last week, as of yesterday, New Yorkers can legally sit at bar counters again. Unsurprisingly, businesses all over town offered exciting Monday drink specials to celebrate the lifting of restrictions that we've had to obey by for over a year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Short Stories (@shortstories)

But there's one particular deal that is still active that we'd like to focus on right now: At Lower East Side bar/cafe Short Stories (on the Bowery between 3rd and 4th Streets), folks can actually rent out the entire space for an hour for $60. You'll get two cocktails with that as well.

"Four hundred plus days ago, NYC ended bar service," the destination wrote on an official Instagram post announcing the deal. "No one has legally ordered a drink from a bartender in all that time. For $60, you get the whole place to yourself, plus two cocktails, to do just that."

Given social distancing efforts, you unfortunately won't be able to throw a party at the destination. But the experience does allow for one friend to accompany you on your bar journey.

Short Stories' beverage director Kayleigh Hayes will be serving you a preview of new cocktails that the drinking den is going to offer once it officially reopens. Most importantly, all sales will benefit the space's bartending staff.

You can book your slot right here—keep in mind that the deal will run every Monday just until the bar reopens (no word yet on when that will be). And if you decide to book the 9am slot (don't worry, we won't judge you), you will get a bottle of Casamigos tequila to go. Sounds like a great deal to us.

Want to know what’s cool in the city? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.