You can soak in a hot tub boat this summer on the Hudson River

In NYC, there are dinner cruises, sunset jazz cruises, sightseeing cruises, and even thrill-ride cruises...so it should be no surprise that the city also has a hot tub cruise.

That's right, you can sail down the Hudson River in a hot tub as you pass Lady Liberty and all of Manhattan's skyscrapers.

Sea the City's Hot Tub Boat Tours is NYC's first and only hot tub boat tour and claims to provide "the most luxurious 90 minutes in NYC." One thing's for sure—it's a unique and relaxing way to see the city.

The 40-foot boat, which takes off from Jersey City, has two hot tubs, which fit eight people, and allows alcoholic drinks on board. (It's BYOB.) You can purchase tickets ($449 for up to 1-2 people, $109 for each additional person during the week; and $999 for up to 6 people, $119 for each additional person, on the weekends). You can also book the boat for private events (for up to 20 people) for $2,199 during the week and $2,499 on the weekends. We recommend you book for sunset.

The tubs are professionally maintained and chlorinated spas in case you're wondering how clean it is and towel rentals are available. The boat has a large bathroom and a separate changing room and coolers are provided for your drinks.

Tickets are available at seathecity.com. Happy hot tub sailing!