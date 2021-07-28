New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hot tub boat tour
Photograph: @laura_peruchi, courtesy Sea the City

You can soak in a hot tub boat this summer on the Hudson River

This BYOB cruise is the only hot tub boat in NYC.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

In NYC, there are dinner cruises, sunset jazz cruises, sightseeing cruises, and even thrill-ride cruises...so it should be no surprise that the city also has a hot tub cruise.

That's right, you can sail down the Hudson River in a hot tub as you pass Lady Liberty and all of Manhattan's skyscrapers.

RECOMMENDED: This insane thrill ride on the Hudson River is back

Sea the City's Hot Tub Boat Tours is NYC's first and only hot tub boat tour and claims to provide "the most luxurious 90 minutes in NYC." One thing's for sure—it's a unique and relaxing way to see the city.

Hot tub boat tour
Photograph: @seathecity

The 40-foot boat, which takes off from Jersey City, has two hot tubs, which fit eight people, and allows alcoholic drinks on board. (It's BYOB.) You can purchase tickets ($449 for up to 1-2 people, $109 for each additional person during the week; and $999 for up to 6 people, $119 for each additional person, on the weekends). You can also book the boat for private events (for up to 20 people) for $2,199 during the week and $2,499 on the weekends. We recommend you book for sunset.

The tubs are professionally maintained and chlorinated spas in case you're wondering how clean it is and towel rentals are available. The boat has a large bathroom and a separate changing room and coolers are provided for your drinks.

Tickets are available at seathecity.com. Happy hot tub sailing!

Hot tub boat tour
Photograph: @seathecity

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Site map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.