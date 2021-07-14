The best dinner cruises in NYC

There's no better way to get dinner with a view than to hop aboard a dinner cruise in NYC. The city sparkles the brightest in the summer, so it's time to take advantage of the many floating restaurants that sail up and down our two rivers. Rooftop bars and beaches are musts, but a dinner cruise is something special to do with your loved ones. Even the best restaurants in NYC can’t compare to the experience of eating out on the water, and most of these dinner cruises offer prix-fixe menus or buffet meals on enormous three-level ships, sailing taverns and ritzy yachts. Whichever you choose, the ambiance just can’t be beaten. Bon voyage!

