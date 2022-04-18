New York
Beetlejuice suite
Photograph: Courtesy of Marriott Marquis

You can spend the night in this Beetlejuice-themed hotel suite

The Marriott Marquis is celebrating the return of 'Beetlejuice' on Broadway.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Just in time for the return of the cult favorite musical Beetlejuice at the Marquis Theatre (which debuted again on April 8), the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square has decked out one of its rooms to resemble the hit musical. 

Dubbed the Beetlesuite "Ghost With the Most," the room feels exactly like stepping onto the set of the show, complete with instantly recognizable surprises. Among them: black-and-white cookies and gummy worms, special framed prints on all walls, striped bathroom amenities, green bedside lights and a copy of The Handbook for the Recently Deceased, the journal based on the original movie version of the show, directed by Tim Burton.

Guests will also spot a Polaroid camera on premise for their use, which will certainly come in handy given the ton of selfie-worthy decor touches around the king guest room with a view of Times Square. 

You can book the room (rates start at $599 per night) right here, just make sure to use promo code FML and reserve your stay by July 1.

And if you just don't want to stay in a hotel right now but are still looking for ways to celebrate the show that our own theater editor, Adam Feldman, has dubbed "spectacularly weird" (in a good way!), consider visiting the Marriott Marquis' bar and ordering the Beetlejuice cocktail, a twist on a margarita with some Midori added for color. Garnished with gummy worms and black salt on the rim, the drink is served with a black and white striped straw—à la Beetlejuice.

Check out some photos of the room below:

Beetlejuice suite
Photograph: Courtesy of Marriott Marquis
Beetlejuice suite
Photograph: Courtesy of Marriott Marquis
Beetlejuice suite
Photograph: Courtesy of Marriott Marquis
Beetlejuice suite
Photograph: Courtesy of Marriott Marquis
Beetlejuice suite
Photograph: Courtesy of Marriott Marquis

