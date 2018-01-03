You can still ice-skate and eat at the Bryant Park Winter Village until March

Christmas in NYC is over, but don't weep. Some of your favorite festive attractions like the NYBG Holiday Train Show are still open through a portion of 2018. Another major holiday attraction that still welcomes visitors during the colder months is the Winter Village at Bryant Park, which is open through March 4.

The winter wonderland's holiday shops closed for the season as of yesterday, but you can still ice-skate for free on the 17,000-square-foot rink (you may bring your own skates or rent for $20) and grab a bite to eat at rink-side pop-up restaurant Public Fare which serves coffee, snacks, sandwiches and soup during the day as well as dinner and drinks during the evening.

Now's a good time to check out the Winter Village if you haven't been—less tourists and holiday shoppers equals more room to glide on the slick stuff!

