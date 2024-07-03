You can swim for free at these New York pools this summer

If you're a frequenter of the city's and state's many public swimming pools, you're by now familiar with the $2 entry fee that most of them ask for. That's, however, changing this summer: Governor Kathy Hochul just announced that the state is completely waiving entry fees at 14 state parks for the rest of the season. The list includes two public pools located in New York City: Roberto Clemente State Park Pool in the Bronx and the Riverbank State Park Pools in Manhattan.

RECOMMENDED: Childish Gambino is performing a one-night-only concert on Little Island this weekend

The new guidelines are part of a campaign to get people to "Get Offline, Get Outside" and part of a larger effort from the governor to convince New Yorkers to learn how to swim, considering that drowning is a leading cause of death for young kids across the state. So far, Hochul has already invested $150 million in the initiative.

“We’re making it easier for our young people to put down their phones and computers, enjoy time with friends and family, and stay active all cross our state,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “Summer is here: get offline and get outside.”

She also mentioned pervasive phone use among young people as a reason to encourage New Yorkers to spend more time touching grass—or, in this case, treading water.

Here is a list of all the pools that will offer free entry across New York state for the rest of the summer:

NYC

Roberto Clemente State Park Pool in the Bronx

Riverbank State Park Pools in Manhattan

Hudson Valley

Bear Mountain State Park Pool in Bear Mountain

Bear Mountain FDR State Park Pool in Yorktown

Yorktown High Tor State Park Pool in New City

Rockland Lake State Park Pool in Valley Cottage

Long Island

Jones Beach State Park West Bathhouse Pool in Wantagh

Montauk Downs State Park Pool in Montauk

Capital Region

Saratoga Spa State Park Pools (Peerless and Victoria) in Saratoga Springs

Mohawk Valley

Mine Kill State Park Pool in North Blenheim

Southern Tier

Watkins Glen State Park Pool in Watkins Glen

Finger Lakes

Letchworth State Park Pool in Castile

Western New York

Fort Niagara State Park Pool in Youngstown

North Country

Keewaydin State Park Pool in Alexandria Bay

Don't get too excited, though: those pesky parking fees have not been waived.