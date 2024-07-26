You can take a five-minute helicopter ride to LaGuardia Airport for the U.S. Open

Public transit can be a pain in the butt, so why not take a helicopter about it?

BLADE, the helicopter company that also transports New Yorkers to the Hamptons among other locales, is partnering with Equinox Hotel New York to take folks from Hudson Yards to the U.S. Open in Queens with a five-minute helicopter ride and an airport transfer.

It begins with a short walk from the luxury hotel’s BLADE Lounge West to the helicopter pad. The five-minute ride ends at LaGuardia Airport, where you are then picked up in an SUV to be driven to the VIP entrance of the U.S. Open.

Despite booking the helicopter to avoid traffic, you’ll still drive for about at least 15 minutes from LGA to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park.

Booking a seat starts at $425 (a little less than the cost of a plane ticket to Paris to see the Olympics). Booking a charter is listed at $2,450.

The ride is also available as part of the “Play Like a Pro package” that includes a one-night stay at Equinox between August 27 and September 11 and the BLADE helicopter transfer between Equinox Hotel and the U.S. Open. The package also includes a $100 food and beverage credit and complimentary valet parking for one vehicle. The package starts at $4,195 plus tax.

For everyone else, taking the 7 train out to Flushing Meadows–Corona Park is $2.90.