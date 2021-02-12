You can take a love potion class at The Cauldron for Valentine's Day

The downtown bar is offering a special holiday package with potions, drinks, food and more.

Looking for a spellbinding last-minute activity for Valentine’s Day weekend?

The magic-themed FiDi bar, The Cauldron, is offering a special experience just for the holiday weekend that’s sure to cast a spell on your special someone.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Valentine’s Day in NYC

From 4pm–10pm today and tomorrow, and from 12pm–10pm on Valentine’s Day, you’ll be able to stop by the bar for a fun and romantic potion making experience. The 1 hour and 45 minute experience includes a welcome drink and a captivating “Red Ruby Slippers” love potion to-go with vanilla vodka, raspberries and red wine to take a little bit to magic home.

Along with your potions (lol), you’ll get an entrée made in collaboration with The Migrant Kitchen which will donate two meals for people in need for every entrée ordered at The Cauldron this weekend. (Now that’s definitely some good magic!) Dishes include half roast chicken, miso-glazed salmon, plant-based meatballs, vegetable pie and more.

Ventilated and heated snow globes are available to dine in outside today and tomorrow and indoor dining options will be available on Sunday. The package costs $75 per person and would make for a very fun Valentine's Day date idea.

