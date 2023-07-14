You can take in a ton of free art on Governors Island on July 15

It's all part of the THIRD Saturday programming.

This Saturday isn't just any Saturday. It's the THIRD Saturday of the month, which means that the Governors Island Arts initiative is rolling out a whole day's worth of special indoor and outdoor programs on Saturday, July 15—and did we mention it's all completely free?

Showcasing the efforts of the two dozen nonprofits in the Organizations in Residence program—a diverse group of NYC-based arts, cultural, educational, and environmental organizations—the THIRD Saturday programming includes dance and fitness classes, portrait sessions, artist meet-ups, musical performances, open studios, interactive art activities and much more, held inside and around the historic houses of Nolan Park and Colonels Row.

Take in film screenings from the Taiwanese American Arts Council, learn Haitian folk dances, get creative with clay with Residency Unlimited, go for a sound walk with the Fountain House Gallery, check out a live performance from the New York Latin American Art Triennial, and more.

Check out the full schedule of free THIRD Saturday events below and plan your weekend accordingly!

Colonels Row

Art & Meditation Workshop, ArtsConnection

Portraiture with Orestes Gonzalez, TransBorder Art

Performance: The Over Story, TransBorder Art

Creative Clay Workshop, Residency Unlimited – 11am-3pm

Exhibit: Desire Lines, KODA - 11am-5pm

Exhibit: Feralpy, Flux Factory - 11am-5pm

Interactive Activity: Lenguas, TransBorder Art

Fetenic (Caribbean-style picnic), I am CaribBEING - 2-6pm

Sound Walk, Fountain House Gallery

QiGong class, Cumbe - 1-2pm

Orisha Dance class, Cumbe - 2-3pm

Performance: Pocahontas and Malinche, New York Latin American Art Triennial - 2pm

Opening Reception: Martir, New York Latin American Art Triennial + TransBorder Art - 3-6pm

Hawaiian Dance 101, Cumbe - 3-4pm

Haitian Folklore dance class, Cumbe - 4-5pm





Nolan Park