Governors Island
Governors Island

You can take in a ton of free art on Governors Island on July 15

It's all part of the THIRD Saturday programming.

Written by
Christina Izzo
This Saturday isn't just any Saturday. It's the THIRD Saturday of the month, which means that the Governors Island Arts initiative is rolling out a whole day's worth of special indoor and outdoor programs on Saturday, July 15—and did we mention it's all completely free? 

Showcasing the efforts of the two dozen nonprofits in the Organizations in Residence program—a diverse group of NYC-based arts, cultural, educational, and environmental organizations—the THIRD Saturday programming includes dance and fitness classes, portrait sessions, artist meet-ups, musical performances, open studios, interactive art activities and much more, held inside and around the historic houses of Nolan Park and Colonels Row. 

Take in film screenings from the Taiwanese American Arts Council, learn Haitian folk dances, get creative with clay with Residency Unlimited, go for a sound walk with the Fountain House Gallery, check out a live performance from the New York Latin American Art Triennial, and more. 

Check out the full schedule of free THIRD Saturday events below and plan your weekend accordingly! 

Colonels Row

  • Art & Meditation Workshop, ArtsConnection

  • Portraiture with Orestes Gonzalez, TransBorder Art

  • Performance: The Over Story, TransBorder Art

  • Creative Clay Workshop, Residency Unlimited – 11am-3pm

  • Exhibit: Desire Lines, KODA - 11am-5pm

  • Exhibit: Feralpy, Flux Factory - 11am-5pm

  • Interactive Activity: Lenguas, TransBorder Art

  • Fetenic (Caribbean-style picnic), I am CaribBEING - 2-6pm

  • Sound Walk, Fountain House Gallery

  • QiGong class, Cumbe - 1-2pm

  • Orisha Dance class, Cumbe - 2-3pm

  • Performance: Pocahontas and Malinche, New York Latin American Art Triennial - 2pm

  • Opening Reception: Martir, New York Latin American Art Triennial + TransBorder Art - 3-6pm

  • Hawaiian Dance 101, Cumbe - 3-4pm

  • Haitian Folklore dance class, Cumbe - 4-5pm

Nolan Park

  • Oysters in the Big Apple: A Celebration and Education, Billion Oyster Project - 10am-4pm

  • The Process: Art & Tech Exhibition, Harvestworks - 11am-5pm

  • Design in Flux: Textile Exhibition, the West Harlem Art Fund - 11am-5pm

  • Artist Residency Open House, American Indian Community House - 11am-5pm

  • Open Studios, Swale - 12-5pm

  • Music on the Porch Celebrating City of Water Day, Staten Island Urban Center - 12-4pm

  • Gallery walkthrough with artist Gal Nissim, NYC Audubon - 2-3:30pm

  • Lights Out Letter Writing Party, NYC Audubon - 3:30-4:30pm

  • Film Screening: Alone/Together, Taiwanese American Arts Council

  • Island to Island Exhibit Reception, Taiwanese American Arts Council

