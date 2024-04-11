New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Art piece outside of Lincoln Center
Photograph: Lawrence Sumulong

You can walk into a gigantic labyrinth of lights outside of Lincoln Center right now

"Daedalum" is installed at Damrosch Park until April 21.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

There are plenty of things to see and do by Lincoln Center, but a new installation at Damrosch Park dubbed "Daedalum" might very well be the coolest.

The piece is basically a giant inflatable labyrinth stationed at the 2.4-acre park now through April 21. Folks are encouraged to walk inside of it (shoes off, though!) for free to explore all its different pieces.

Art piece outside of Lincoln Center
Photograph: Eric Schrijver

“Daedalum” is made of 19 egg-shaped domes connected by a bunch of tunnels—a setup that gives birth to a sort of maze in which two original features are hidden, including “an incredibly intricate rainbow-colored tree and a cavernous dome,” according to a press release.

The latter section is composed of 600 pieces that are set up in a pattern that was “loosely inspired” by the Pantheon in Rome “with its radiant oculus mimicking the sun and the Gustave Doré drawing of angels circling heavenward in Dante’s paradise.” 

Art piece outside of Lincoln Center
Photograph: Lawrence Sumulong

Think of the entire project as a massive immersive experience filled with rainbow-hued lights and bouncy castle-like vibes that you can walk into and experience on your own for free daily from 11am to 6pm. 

As the weather turns warmer (sort of, finally), "Daedalum" joins an already crowded roster of outdoor art that runs the gamut in terms of scope, message and materials. Among them is a giant garbage sculpture on the High Line, "Single Use Reflections" that encourages viewers to play closer attention to the trash that humanity creates and "City Ecology" at Bella Abzug Park in Hudson Yards, an installation featuring Korean American artist Sui Park's biomorphic sculptures made using plastic materials like zip ties and finishing lines.

As for the name "Daedalum," West Side Rag reports that it is an ode to Daedalus, a mythical Greek inventor who designed a labyrinth that “kept a Minotaur in the center.” 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.