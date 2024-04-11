You can walk into a gigantic labyrinth of lights outside of Lincoln Center right now

There are plenty of things to see and do by Lincoln Center, but a new installation at Damrosch Park dubbed "Daedalum" might very well be the coolest.

The piece is basically a giant inflatable labyrinth stationed at the 2.4-acre park now through April 21. Folks are encouraged to walk inside of it (shoes off, though!) for free to explore all its different pieces.

Photograph: Eric Schrijver

“Daedalum” is made of 19 egg-shaped domes connected by a bunch of tunnels—a setup that gives birth to a sort of maze in which two original features are hidden, including “an incredibly intricate rainbow-colored tree and a cavernous dome,” according to a press release.

The latter section is composed of 600 pieces that are set up in a pattern that was “loosely inspired” by the Pantheon in Rome “with its radiant oculus mimicking the sun and the Gustave Doré drawing of angels circling heavenward in Dante’s paradise.”

Photograph: Lawrence Sumulong

Think of the entire project as a massive immersive experience filled with rainbow-hued lights and bouncy castle-like vibes that you can walk into and experience on your own for free daily from 11am to 6pm.

As the weather turns warmer (sort of, finally), "Daedalum" joins an already crowded roster of outdoor art that runs the gamut in terms of scope, message and materials. Among them is a giant garbage sculpture on the High Line, "Single Use Reflections" that encourages viewers to play closer attention to the trash that humanity creates and "City Ecology" at Bella Abzug Park in Hudson Yards, an installation featuring Korean American artist Sui Park's biomorphic sculptures made using plastic materials like zip ties and finishing lines.

As for the name "Daedalum," West Side Rag reports that it is an ode to Daedalus, a mythical Greek inventor who designed a labyrinth that “kept a Minotaur in the center.”