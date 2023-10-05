New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Thanksgiving Day Parade
Photograph: Shutterstock/Photo Spirit

You can watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade while having brunch at Macy's for over $600

It'll only cost you over $600.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

If you're looking to spend your savings in the next couple of months, here's an idea: make a brunch reservation at Stella 34 Trattoria, the restaurant on the 6th floor of Macy's, for the day of the iconic Thanksgiving Day Parade. The cost of eating delicious food inside the famous department store while overlooking the procession below? A mere $625 per adult and $335 for children between the ages of 3 and 10.   

Stella 34 Trattoria Thanksgiving meal
Photograph: Courtesy of Stella 34 Trattoria

You can snag a ticket to the experience, which will take place on November 23 from 9am through noon, right here

According to an official press release, the very expensive meal, prepared by executive chef David Hansel, will include fresh bagels and pastries, passed hors d'oeuvres, scrambled eggs, bacon, pancakes, an assortment of dessert offerings and a Thanksgiving-themed lunch buffet featuring the classics (think turkey, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and ham). Yes, there will also be an open bar (duh, did you see that price tag?!).

Stella 34 Trattoria Thanksgiving
Photograph: Courtey of Stella 34 Trattoria

Although we're perfectly content catching the spectacle on NBC from the comfort of our own apartments while devouring our grandma's turkey, you do you. We promise we won't judge.

As usual, although an official route hasn't yet been revealed, the parade will likely kick off promptly at 9am at 77th Street and Central Park West, heading down to 34 Street and ending at noon. 

There will be Broadway performances, live pop acts, marching bands and more, but they haven’t been announced yet. You can also expect new balloons, although details about that haven't been made public either. If you want to get an early look at it all, head to the balloon inflation event the day before the parade, November 22, on the Upper West. It's always a lot of fun!

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.