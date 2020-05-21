You only have a week left to register for the NYC primary on June 23

Yes, voting is still happening in New York on June 23 (rescheduled from April 28th), and the time is nigh to cast your vote. But it can be confusing to keep up with what’s happening with New York State’s 2020 primary elections. Last month, The New York Times reported that the New York Board of Elections had canceled this year’s Democratic Presidential primary, citing reasons related to the current crisis. Despite the fact that Senator Bernie Sanders had dropped out of the race, leaving former vice president Joe Biden a clear path to be the democratic nominee, there was still the opportunity for Sanders to collect delegates, which would help him and his team shape the agenda for the party’s future.

Now, after a federal court ruling, primary voting is back on for New Yorkers. The deadline to register to vote via mail-in is May 29 (postmarked on or before that date) and June 16th is "last day to postmark an application or letter of application by mail, or send an email or fax for an absentee ballot"; Governor Cuomo signed an executive order that now allows voters to check the box for “temporary illness” as your reasoning for casting a mail-in vote, whether you are currently suffering from COVID-19 or fear contracting it. Haven’t signed up for your absentee ballot and did not receive one in your mailbox yet? Here’s how to obtain it. And if you did not receive an absentee ballot and do not have access to a printer, you can always call the New York City Board of Elections at 1-866-868-3692 to sign up. If, for whatever reason, you do not receive your absentee ballot, in-person voting will still be an option on June 23rd (and early voting starts on Saturday, June 13th), if you feel comfortable attending.

And for those naysayers, who don’t see the point in going through all the hullabaloo to get a mail-in ballot, it’s important to remember that the presidential election is not the only thing on the docket. Races like the Democratic primary for U.S. House New York District 12 will be interesting to watch and see whether an incumbent like Carolyn Maloney will remain in power or whether the seat will go to a newcomer like Suraj Patel. Want to see the challengers in your area? Use this poll search tool.

