You'll soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a NYC Costco near you

Vaccine distribution efforts will be getting some much-needed help from Wholesale giant Costco. The retailer just announced that it is gearing up to offer shots to folks in five states, including New York, plus Puerto Rico, "as soon as they are available."

"Costco is firmly committed to helping protect the health and safety of our members and employees, and to serving our communities," the company said in an official statement announcing the news.

Although stores in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island are scheduled to receive doses as soon as they're accessible, Costco made it clear that being a member will not guarantee anyone a shot. With only a limited number of doses available, the stores will follow each state's eligibility guidelines when working through distribution. Those interested are being asked to visit the company's website to set up an appointment.

As for which vaccine you'll be able to get, expect Costco to receive a batch of Moderna shots.

Just a few days ago, the city released some interesting data on the rollout program broken down by zip code. As the numbers make clear, there have been issues relating to the ongoing inequality in distribution that we need to face. Here's to hoping that additional sites, including the various Costco locations, will help even out the playing field.

In case you're looking for some more information about it all, here's everything we know about the vaccine distribution process in New York at the moment.

