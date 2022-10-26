You’re most likely to be single in NYC during this month of the year

There aren’t many things that cheer up a broken-hearted New Yorker as much as knowing that, well, nobody is really ever alone—which is why we think this bit of information might actually intrigue you.

According to Google Trends data compiled by dating and relationship website Her Norm, New Yorkers tend to be single in the month of April each year. So if you’re dealing with a breakup right around the start of spring, worry not: you’re probably not the only one.

Specifically, to come up with its list, the site looked at Google searches surrounding the terms "how to break up." Turns out that, in New York state, searches regarding the topic peak between April 3 and 9. Interesting, right?

We know that going through a breakup is never easy, but, perhaps, there’s just something in the air that compels folks to shut down relationships during certain times of the year.

We’d be remiss not to mention that New York might actually be the very best city to be single in across the U.S. There are a ton of super-fun things to do alone in town, after all. Plus: a number of bars serve as great hookup spots and some watering holes are best enjoyed while alone.

And if you just need to cry it out, you might want to follow your fellow New Yorkers' advice and head to one (or all?) of the best spots to have a breakdown.

That is all to say: don't be sad! There's a whole plethora of things to do and people to meet out there—especially when you're single!