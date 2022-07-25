Hooking up IRL is hard to do—unless you know where to go. These are the best hookup bars in NYC, so read on, Casanova!

Looking to meet someone? Cramped, hot places with free-flowing alcohol are still your best bet, and lucky for you, New York City is a treasure trove of such locales, as our roundup of the best bars in NYC attests. If you’re sick of being single in New York, here’s our pick of the surest spots for scoring your next first date at some of the most romantic restaurants or romantic bars in NYC.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to best queer hookup spots in NYC