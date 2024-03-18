New York
Timeout

Curries and Skewers
Photograph: Courtesy of Nigel Sielegar

Zaab Zaab’s Brooklyn location will host a skewer and curry pop-up next month

Popular Queens Night Market vendor Moon Man will visit Zaab Zaab Talay on April 3

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
A Thai-Indonesian pop-up is coming to terrific Zaab Zaab Talay in Brooklyn next month—by way of Queens.

Chef Nigel Sielegar of Queens Night Market favorite Moon Man will join Zaab Zaab executive chef Kannika "Moi" Kittipinyovath for a culinary interlude on April 3 that they’re calling Curries and Skewers. 

“The idea behind the special dinner is to celebrate satay–the street food skewers that originated in Indonesia, and have journeyed across Southeast Asia and to become firmly entrenched in Thai street food culture–as well as curries,” a press release reads. 

The Brooklyn-Queens collaboration’s menu will include a veritable feast of Ponorogo-style chicken satay, Balinese pork satay and Madura-style coconut beef satay, Isan-style pork intestine skewers, jaew-glazed Southern-style beef tongue skewers with red curry and Bangkok-style pork liver skewers with peanut sauce. An Indonesian Padang-style chicken curry and a Northern-style Thai braised beef shank curry noodle will top tables, too. 

“There will also be a surprise dessert that draws on Indonesian and Thai culinary culture,” per the release. 

Tickets are $136.10 for two people, after tax but before tip. Each guest will also receive one included cocktail, and additional beverages will be available for purchase.

Zaab Zaab Talay is located at 208 Grand Street in Brooklyn. 

