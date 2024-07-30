Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Bark Barbecue
Photograph: Courtesy of Bark Barbecue
  • Restaurants, Barbecue

Bark Barbecue Hog Roast Celebration

Buy ticket
Shaye Weaver
Written by Shaye Weaver
Editor, Time Out New York
Advertising

Time Out says

By popular demand, fan-favorite Bark Barbecue is back with a hog roast and you’re invited!

The Time Out kitchen run by Ruben Santana will grill an entire hog on Sunday, August 18, and will give out succulent samples from 2 to 6pm.

Santana is no stranger to a good cookout. “Every time we had cookouts or barbecues, I always was very attentive to people and the guests, taking care of people,” he told us in 2022. “And making sure they always had what they needed, and making sure my food was always good. That’s what you always want when you’re cooking for people.” 

By the way, Bark’s Chopped Chicharrón and Brisket Sandwich was actually named one of the best sandwiches in NYC by The New York Times this summer.

Make sure to grab the bar’s signature cocktails (courtesy of Chinola Liqueur and Bounty Rum) to wash it down between dancing to live music from Max Banda and DJ Torres.

Reserve your tickets here. It’ll be a neighborhood party you won’t want to miss!

Details

Event website:
www.timeout.com/newyork/time-out-market
Address
Opening hours:
2-6pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.