By popular demand, fan-favorite Bark Barbecue is back with a hog roast and you’re invited!

The Time Out kitchen run by Ruben Santana will grill an entire hog on Sunday, August 18, and will give out succulent samples from 2 to 6pm.

Santana is no stranger to a good cookout. “Every time we had cookouts or barbecues, I always was very attentive to people and the guests, taking care of people,” he told us in 2022. “And making sure they always had what they needed, and making sure my food was always good. That’s what you always want when you’re cooking for people.”

By the way, Bark’s Chopped Chicharrón and Brisket Sandwich was actually named one of the best sandwiches in NYC by The New York Times this summer.

Make sure to grab the bar’s signature cocktails (courtesy of Chinola Liqueur and Bounty Rum) to wash it down between dancing to live music from Max Banda and DJ Torres.

Reserve your tickets here. It’ll be a neighborhood party you won’t want to miss!