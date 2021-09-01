New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hudson West
Photography: Courtesy of Sophia Pavlatos

The 10 best boozy brunch spots in NYC

Even the most ardent anti-bruncher will be wooed by these excellent bottomless brunches

Written by
Bao Ong
& Victoria Marin
Advertising

If you’re in New York, chances are you’re familiar with brunch culture—it’s a true reflection of our “work hard, play hard” ethos. And after a year of pandemic-induced isolation, we are especially deserving of that time-honored NYC weekend tradition: the bottomless brunch. Indeed, It’s a boozy brunch that makes the weekend feel like it’s truly arrived.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best brunch in NYC

Best bottomless brunch

Miss Lily’s 7A Cafe
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

1. Miss Lily’s 7A Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Caribbean
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4

This downtown Caribbean corner joint playing a reggae-and-dancehall soundtrack offers one hour of unlimited island brunch cocktails like the One Love bellini (champagne, pineapple and peach), Lily’s Rum Punch (white rum, pineapple, orange and cranberry) or Yuh Like Piña Colada (a two-rum take on the original). Guzzle your tropical libation of choice while feasting on West Indian–inspired platters.

Read more
Farm to Burger
Photography: Courtesy of Noah Fecks

2. Farm to Burger

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Midtown West

Maybe it’s the secret to recovering from a long night out or that week’s cheat meal, but there’s always room to fit in a burger for your weekend plans. At the Aliz Hotel Times Square’s new Farm to Burger restaurant, from the team behind the beloved Petite Abeille, there’s a Tipsy Farmer ($35) brunch featuring 90 minutes of all-you-can-drink mimosa cocktails with an entree order. If the locally-sourced burgers are not your jam, there are plenty of other brunch favorites, from Belgian waffles to gluten-free avocado toast.

Read more
Advertising
Sanfords Restaurant
Photograph: Courtesy Sanfords

3. Sanfords Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • Astoria

Find American classics done exceptionally well at this Astoria outpost, where for a $10 surcharge, you can indulge in the “boozy brunch,” your choice of two traditional day drinking cocktails, from bloody Marys to bellinis. Can’t decide (or just want a little more octane in the tank)? Pony up an additional $10 for two more drinks.

Read more
Book online
Pig & Khao
Photography: Courtesy of Pig and Khao

4. Pig & Khao

  • Restaurants
  • Filipino
  • Lower East Side
  • price 2 of 4

Chef Leah Cohen, a Top Chef alum, cooks up a brunch feast that’s tailored made for imbibing. Her Southeast Asian menu features dishes like khao soi ($18 for a bowl of egg noodles in a rich red curry broth), a crispy banh xeo (at $16 it’s a crispy crepe filled with shrimp, bacon, bean sprouts and a fragrant nuoc cham) or more traditional brunch dishes with Asian touches, like a steak and eggs with spicy Issan sauce ($19), all of which are offered alongside a two-hour long bottomless mimosa option ($18).

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Dagon
Photograph: Courtesy Dagon

5. Dagon

  • Restaurants
  • Upper West Side

Named for the Phoenician and Philistine god of agriculture, this Upper West Side eatery features dishes from “somewhere in the Mediterranean.” Pro-tip for the bottomless brunch novice: to best soak up the booze, go for the shakshuka (a spicy red pepper and tomato egg platter) or the Israeli breakfast, which includes two eggs alongside three Middle Eastern-based mezzes (dips) and flatbread.

Read more
Order delivery
North Fork
Photograph: Courtesy of North Fork

6. North Fork

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • West Village

The bottomless brunch at North Fork ($45 includes an entree and unlimited bellinis, mimosas and sangria; $65 for an entree and unlimited local craft beer) will entice you to lounge all day in this rustic West Village restaurant. Much of the ingredients are sourced from Long Island for dishes ranging from the crème brûlée French toast to chicken and bacon-jalapeno cheddar waffles.

Read more
Order online
Advertising
Hudson West
Photography: Courtesy of Sophia Pavlatos

7. Hudson West

  • Restaurants
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • price 3 of 4

Brunch at Hudson West Kitchen + Craft Bar (formerly known as Ouisa) takes on a Mediterranean influence with pancakes topped with Greek yogurt mousse and Cretan honey or a hearty gyro hash. Go for the $29 endless mimosa (choose from orange, blood orange and peach juices) offer available from 11am–3pm on weekends.

Read more
Book online
Baron's
www.JulieLEMBERGER.com

8. Baron's

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Bedford-Stuyvesant

For $36, you’ll select one entree—think comfort classics like a fried chicken sandwich, biscuits and gravy, and a vegan burger—and enjoy 90 minutes of an unlimited well of bloody Marys, mimosas, screwdrivers or bellinis at this Bed-Stuy favorite.

Read more
Advertising
Agave
Photograph: Courtesy Agave

9. Agave

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • West Village
  • price 1 of 4

This popular West Village eatery serves a 90-minute bottomless brunch for $30, which will get you an entrée and your choice of all-you-can-drink mimosas, wine or margaritas. Although they take reservations, be sure to book at least a week in advance as tables fill up quickly.

Read more
Book online
Pardon My French
Photograph: Courtesy Pardon My French

10. Pardon My French

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4

Sip on all the horseradish vodka-infused Bloodys and delightfully sparkling mimosas you can handle at this globally-influenced French bistro for just $38, a delicious bargain when paired with classics like Croque Monsieur or eggs Benedict. If you manage to snag one of the outdoor tables, you might think you’re in a chic Paris cafe while surrounded by many of the handsome, French-speaking waiters.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Looking for a new spot to grab a drink?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.