The 10 best boozy brunch spots in NYC

This downtown Caribbean corner joint playing a reggae-and-dancehall soundtrack offers one hour of unlimited island brunch cocktails like the One Love bellini (champagne, pineapple and peach), Lily’s Rum Punch (white rum, pineapple, orange and cranberry) or Yuh Like Piña Colada (a two-rum take on the original). Guzzle your tropical libation of choice while feasting on West Indian–inspired platters.
If you’re in New York, chances are you’re familiar with brunch culture—it’s a true reflection of our “work hard, play hard” ethos. And after a year of pandemic-induced isolation, we are especially deserving of that time-honored NYC weekend tradition: the bottomless brunch. Indeed, It’s a boozy brunch that makes the weekend feel like it’s truly arrived.
