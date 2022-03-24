17 best cheap brunch spots in NYC

No one else draws loyal customers quite like beloved Brooklyn institution Tom’s—as evidenced by the line spilling out of the place and around the corner every weekend. Queuing up is a pleasure, though, with friendly staffers handing out complimentary coffee, cookies and (most famously) orange slices to hungry waiting patrons. Once inside, you’ll find an old-school diner lined with wood paneling and all manner of items hanging on the walls—photos of local celebrities, framed newspaper clippings, etc. The joint is best known for its variety of flapjacks, but it’s hard to go wrong with any of the comforting breakfast options.
