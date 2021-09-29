A Chicken Wing Festival is landing in NYC this fall

The chicken wing, that three-bite poultry part comprised of a juicy drumette and a fussy flat bit best left in the basket for husbands and their ilk, is one of the world’s most celebratory foods. Picture it: chicken wings at the Super Bowl party, chicken wings at happy hour, chicken wings raining down on your wedding day. Nobody serves chicken wings at a tax audit!

On Sunday, November 28, All Star Sports Bar and Grill, which, yes, does sound like the name of a bar in a Vince Vaughn film where his character works in a more cinematically chaotic version of midtown, will host a chicken wing festival. Organizers promise booze, craft beer, music, intriguing “food challenges” and all manner of chicken wings.

Tickets to Chicken Wing Festival are available here for $45. Time slots run in two-hour increments from noon to 8pm, and 12 wings and one beer are included.