Chikarashi Isso
An intimate prix-fixe
A pop-up on the second floor of Hotel 50 Bowery, this Chikarashi Isso outpost will likely return to its original home in the Financial District in the fall, but its present locale is an intimate, 10-seat zag in the meantime. Its $150 prix-fixe includes oyster with uni, chicken paté monaka, and several yakitori varieties among 13 courses.
Details
|Address:
|
50 Bowery
New York
10013
|Menu:
|View Menu
|Contact:
|Opening hours:
|Tues - Sun 5pm - 10pm
