Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. A green hand picks up a pastry.
    Photography: Courtesy of The Plaza – a Fairmont Managed Hotel
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. A green cocktail.
    Photography: Courtesy of The Plaza – a Fairmont Managed Hotel
    PreviousNext
    /2
  • Restaurants, Tea rooms

“Defying Gravi-Tea” Afternoon Tea at The Plaza

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Things to Do Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

Something wicked is brewing at The Plaza Hotel. The Palm Court's iconic stained-glass dome is now bathed in emerald light, and beneath the dome, patrons are dining on a Wicked-themed tea with plenty of green and pink accents.

The Plaza's newly launched "Defying Gravi-Tea" afternoon tea service is available through November 3. The delectable tea celebrates the Halloween season in New York City, as well as the beloved musical Wicked on Broadway. The experience launched last year, and it's now back by "popular" demand.

Dine on sweet and savory treats while sipping tea (and a cocktail, if you wish) at this fun and festive afternoon experience. 

Time Out tip: The Plaza always encourages guests to dress nicely for afternoon tea (refrain from wearing shorts, men’s sleeveless shirts, casual hats, ripped denim and athletic wear). We recommend taking that to the next level: Wear green or pink for the occasion, just like Elphaba and Glinda would do.

Details

Event website:
www.theplazany.com/dining/the-palm-court/
Address
Price:
$145/person
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.