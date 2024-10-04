Something wicked is brewing at The Plaza Hotel. The Palm Court's iconic stained-glass dome is now bathed in emerald light, and beneath the dome, patrons are dining on a Wicked-themed tea with plenty of green and pink accents.

The Plaza's newly launched "Defying Gravi-Tea" afternoon tea service is available through November 3. The delectable tea celebrates the Halloween season in New York City, as well as the beloved musical Wicked on Broadway. The experience launched last year, and it's now back by "popular" demand.

Dine on sweet and savory treats while sipping tea (and a cocktail, if you wish) at this fun and festive afternoon experience.