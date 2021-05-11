Electric Lemon
A sprawling restaurant on the 24th floor of the Equinox Hotel.
Electric Lemon is deep in Hudson Yards and high in the Equinox Hotel. It’s open for brunch on weekends and dinner every day. Menu items include raw bar items, eggs several ways, burgers, dry-aged duck, ribeye and halibut. Beer, wine and cocktails are also available.
33 Hudson Yards
24th Floor
New York
10001
|Sunday-Thursday 5-10pm. Friday 5-11pm. Saturday and Sunday brunch 11am-3pm.
