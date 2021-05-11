Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Electric Lemon

Restaurants Midtown West
The roof at Electric Lemon
Photograph: Courtesy Electric Lemon The roof at Electric Lemon

Time Out says

A sprawling restaurant on the 24th floor of the Equinox Hotel.

Electric Lemon is deep in Hudson Yards and high in the Equinox Hotel. It’s open for brunch on weekends and dinner every day. Menu items include raw bar items, eggs several ways, burgers, dry-aged duck, ribeye and halibut. Beer, wine and cocktails are also available. 

By: Amber Sutherland-Namako

Posted:

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: 33 Hudson Yards
24th Floor
New York
10001
Menu: View Menu
Contact:
electriclemonnyc.com Call Venue (212) 812-9202
Opening hours: Sunday-Thursday 5-10pm. Friday 5-11pm. Saturday and Sunday brunch 11am-3pm.
Do you own this business?
